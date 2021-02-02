DEXTools Price Up 28.6% This Week (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $16.31 million and $316,153.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00140519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00065454 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00253653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00037065 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,172,888 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

