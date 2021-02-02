dForce USDx Price Reaches $1.06 (USDX)

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One dForce USDx token can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USDx has a market cap of $4.48 million and $18,954.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USDx has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,700.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.78 or 0.01201065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.70 or 0.00506149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00036390 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008159 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001177 BTC.

dForce USDx Token Profile

dForce USDx (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,209,304 tokens. dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . dForce USDx’s official website is dforce.network . The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

dForce USDx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USDx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USDx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

