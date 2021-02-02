DIAGNOS Inc. (ADK.V) (CVE:ADK) Shares Gap Down to $0.59

DIAGNOS Inc. (ADK.V) (CVE:ADK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.59, but opened at $0.52. DIAGNOS Inc. (ADK.V) shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 8,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.15 million and a P/E ratio of -10.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Get DIAGNOS Inc. (ADK.V) alerts:

DIAGNOS Inc. (ADK.V) (CVE:ADK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Inc. (ADK.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS Inc. (ADK.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.