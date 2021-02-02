Digital Gold Achieves Market Cap of $837,967.06 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $837,967.06 and $612,736.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for $61.93 or 0.00171590 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00047940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00142721 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00065765 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00248332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00062237 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00036824 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

