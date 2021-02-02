Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) were up 15.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 331,388 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 72,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

DMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Media Solutions stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DMS)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.