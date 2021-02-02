Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Insider Sells $147,281.92 in Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cindy Fiedelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $148.61. 1,210,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

