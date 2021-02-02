DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $13.75 million and $470,837.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.14 or 0.00303894 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00032610 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003334 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $572.54 or 0.01608862 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.