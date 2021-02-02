Digitex City Market Capitalization Achieves $12.57 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex City token can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00066752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.12 or 0.00847644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00048065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.54 or 0.04781369 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00035686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

