Digix Gold Token (DGX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.48 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $126,804.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for approximately $58.49 or 0.00163385 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00065242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.66 or 0.00837114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00047053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.45 or 0.04800553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00034984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

DGX is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.