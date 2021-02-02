Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

DCOM opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $839.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

