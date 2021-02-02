Dimecoin One Day Volume Tops $2,872.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $2,872.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019677 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001359 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001661 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000107 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036292 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 68.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.