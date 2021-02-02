Dimecoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 197.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $5,140.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00018501 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001480 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001607 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000107 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00034058 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.