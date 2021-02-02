Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) Trading Up 0.4%

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 5,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 17,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

About Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYO)

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.