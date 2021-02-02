Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3 (NYSEARCA:DUSL) Trading Up 6.8%

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3 (NYSEARCA:DUSL)’s stock price were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.66. Approximately 42,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 93,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3 stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3 (NYSEARCA:DUSL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 3.40% of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.