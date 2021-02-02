dKargo (DKA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.16 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One dKargo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. dKargo has a market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00068625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.23 or 0.00860381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00050295 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00040239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.47 or 0.04515582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00019972 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,373,351 tokens. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

dKargo Token Trading

dKargo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

