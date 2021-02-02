DMarket Hits One Day Volume of $5.01 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One DMarket token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. DMarket has a total market cap of $12.72 million and $5.01 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.76 or 0.00835654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00046145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,692.91 or 0.04626819 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00035139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (DMT) is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

