dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Shares Down 8%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.71. Approximately 781,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,230,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,338,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

