Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.75.

DCBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $53.00. 2,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,917. Docebo has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

