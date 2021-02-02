DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Daniel D. Springer Sells 356,479 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DocuSign stock traded up $9.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.84. 2,892,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,776. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.72. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

