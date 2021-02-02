Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Capitalization Hits $3.99 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $3.99 billion and approximately $3.31 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 276.1% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00403614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003664 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,206,104,261 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

