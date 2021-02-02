Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 1.5% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Dollar General by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,570,000 after purchasing an additional 131,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,122,000 after buying an additional 45,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,371,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.87. 141,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,352. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.58.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.