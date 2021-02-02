Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) (LON:DOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $335.04

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) (LON:DOM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $335.04 and traded as high as $336.20. Domino’s Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) shares last traded at $333.00, with a volume of 676,245 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 175.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 328.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 335.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

In other news, insider Natalia Barsegiyan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 329 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £65,800 ($85,968.12).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

