Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Trading 5.6% Higher

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.94 and last traded at $69.82. 303,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 389,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $122,471.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,873 shares of company stock worth $17,034,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Domo by 62.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domo in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

