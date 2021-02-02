Donald Carty Purchases 2,860 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Director Donald Carty purchased 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$133.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$381,926.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,866 shares in the company, valued at C$9,730,567.32.

Shares of CNR stock traded up C$3.47 on Tuesday, hitting C$135.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,848. The firm has a market cap of C$96.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$139.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$149.11.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$147.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

