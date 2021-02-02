DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Tops $0.0040

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 54.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $464,544.25 and approximately $13,187.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.41 or 0.00424421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003630 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

