Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) PT Raised to $16.00 at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.71% from the stock’s current price.

DIIBF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Dorel Industries has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $753.42 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 2.40%.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

