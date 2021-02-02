Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “tender” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of DII.B stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 279,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,626. The firm has a market cap of C$499.60 million and a PE ratio of -23.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$1.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.31.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.