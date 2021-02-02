Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “tender” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of DII.B stock traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 279,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,626. The firm has a market cap of C$499.60 million and a PE ratio of -23.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$1.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.31.
Dorel Industries Company Profile
