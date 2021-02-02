Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.78

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.78 and traded as high as $15.85. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 320,426 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$510.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

