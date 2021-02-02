Douglas Emmett (DEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DEI stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $45.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

