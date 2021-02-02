Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 326 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,893.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,775.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,642.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,932.08. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

