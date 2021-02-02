Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 4,367 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after buying an additional 832,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,253,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $582,727,000 after buying an additional 374,518 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

