Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.
Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 0.41.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.
Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.