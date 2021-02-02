Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 73,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 136,213 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 174,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 104,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.