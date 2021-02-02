DragonVein Reaches Market Cap of $5.34 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $498,042.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,144.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.19 or 0.01217857 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.85 or 0.00508660 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00036229 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000544 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002071 BTC.
- PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005112 BTC.
- Crown (CRW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.
About DragonVein
Buying and Selling DragonVein
DragonVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.