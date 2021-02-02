DragonVein Reaches Market Cap of $5.34 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $498,042.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,144.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.19 or 0.01217857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.85 or 0.00508660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00036229 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002071 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars.

