Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) Sets New 1-Year High at $738.84

Draper Esprit plc (GROW.L) (LON:GROW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 738.84 ($9.65) and last traded at GBX 738.84 ($9.65), with a volume of 36071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 688 ($8.99).

The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 23.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 657.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 597.73.

In related news, insider Stuart Malcolm Chapman sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 669 ($8.74), for a total transaction of £2,007,000 ($2,622,158.35). Also, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 652 ($8.52), for a total value of £55,094 ($71,980.66).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

