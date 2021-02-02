Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $313.60

Shares of Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $313.60 and traded as high as $381.20. Drax Group plc (DRX.L) shares last traded at $376.20, with a volume of 543,753 shares traded.

DRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 399 ($5.21) price target on shares of Drax Group plc (DRX.L) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Drax Group plc (DRX.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 363.43 ($4.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -25.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 374.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 313.60.

About Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

