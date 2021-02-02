Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $313.60

Shares of Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $313.60 and traded as high as $381.20. Drax Group plc (DRX.L) shares last traded at $376.20, with a volume of 543,753 shares traded.

DRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 399 ($5.21) price target on shares of Drax Group plc (DRX.L) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Drax Group plc (DRX.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 363.43 ($4.75).

Get Drax Group plc (DRX.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -25.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 374.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 313.60.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group plc (DRX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group plc (DRX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.