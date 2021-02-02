DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $317.35

DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $317.35 and traded as high as $374.30. DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) shares last traded at $369.40, with a volume of 10,777,729 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 383.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 317.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.82%.

In related news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 105,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £404,673.97 ($528,709.13).

About DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

