DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Trading Up 11.7% This Week

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $9.36 million and $368,628.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00068625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.23 or 0.00860381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00050295 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00040239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.47 or 0.04515582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00019972 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,262,550,614 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

