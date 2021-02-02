DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $548,495.99 and $11,549.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00018993 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003825 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

