Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 5,390 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.10% of American Tower worth $102,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.12. 77,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

