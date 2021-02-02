Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 27,500 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.08% of Kansas City Southern worth $15,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $7.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.42. 12,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,617. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $223.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

