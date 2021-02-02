Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,544 shares of company stock worth $2,723,475 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,901.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,934.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,781.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,646.65.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

