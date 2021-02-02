Dune Network (DUN) Achieves Market Cap of $5.78 Million

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded up 26.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Dune Network has traded up 110.7% against the dollar. One Dune Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dune Network has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and $1,274.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00048697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00142666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00065859 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00251773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00063406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00037273 BTC.

About Dune Network

Dune Network’s total supply is 453,920,590 coins and its circulating supply is 356,317,357 coins. The official message board for Dune Network is medium.com/dune-network . Dune Network’s official website is dune.network

Buying and Selling Dune Network

