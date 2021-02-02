Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 272,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

