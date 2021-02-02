Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 1,570 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of ManTech International worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 461,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $88.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.15. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.