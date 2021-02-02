Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 817.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,596 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

