Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 148.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 551.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 85,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 72,317 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in MasTec by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,490. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

Shares of MTZ opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $83.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

