Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.31 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,387 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,381,000 after buying an additional 708,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,550,000 after buying an additional 659,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after buying an additional 705,916 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,402,000 after buying an additional 1,154,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,269,000 after buying an additional 43,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.