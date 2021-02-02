Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $115.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $125.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.88 and its 200 day moving average is $105.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $553,192.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $748,732.82. Insiders have sold a total of 25,862 shares of company stock worth $2,919,674 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

