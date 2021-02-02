Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,308,000 after purchasing an additional 501,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 567,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 452,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

