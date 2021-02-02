Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.